Cell Biology
Which of the following structures is NOT considered a membrane-bound organelle?
What is the primary function of ribosomes in a cell?
Which of the following best describes the function of the smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
A cell is unable to properly modify and sort proteins. Which organelle is most likely malfunctioning?
Which evidence supports the endosymbiont theory for the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts?
A cell is unable to synthesize lipids. Which organelle is most likely defective?
Why are ribosomes not considered true organelles?