Why are alpha helices commonly found in transmembrane proteins?
What is the glycocalyx primarily composed of?
How does glycosylation of membrane proteins contribute to cell protection?
What is the primary function of beta barrels in transmembrane proteins?
What is the role of the basolateral surface in epithelial cells?
What is the primary purpose of using detergents in membrane protein studies?
Which experimental technique would be most effective for observing the movement of membrane proteins in real-time?