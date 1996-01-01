Which of the following best describes the structure of MHC class 1 molecules?
A virus infects a cell and its proteins are degraded. Which cellular components are primarily responsible for processing these viral proteins for presentation by MHC class 1?
How do the peptide binding sites of MHC class 1 and class 2 molecules differ?
Why is the lysosomal degradation step crucial in the MHC class 2 antigen presentation pathway?
Why is understanding MHC and antigen presentation crucial for developing effective vaccines?
Which cells are primarily activated by MHC class 1 molecules?
What is the function of beta-2 microglobulin in MHC class 1 molecules?