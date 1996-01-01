What is the primary function of sorting signals in protein sorting?
Why is it necessary for proteins to unfold during transmembrane transport?
How do chaperone proteins assist in protein sorting after translocation?
What is a unique feature of vesicle transport compared to other protein sorting mechanisms?
Why is vesicle transport crucial for cellular organization?
What role do protein translocators play in transmembrane transport?
What would be the consequence of a defect in vesicle fusion with target membranes?