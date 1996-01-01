Which class of receptor kinases is predominant in plants?
Which of the following signaling pathways is NOT found in plants?
Which signaling molecule would most likely be involved in a plant's response to increased light exposure?
How might the absence of the Hedgehog pathway influence plant development?
Which signaling molecule would you expect to increase in concentration as a fruit begins to ripen?
Which hormone would you expect to be involved in the elongation of plant stems?
Which signaling molecule is most likely involved in a plant's response to flooding?