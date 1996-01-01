Cell Biology
What is a radioisotope?
What role do gels play in experiments involving radioisotopes?
How do radioisotopes help in understanding molecular responses to environmental changes within a cell?
What is a common method for using radioisotopes to quantify molecules in a cell?
In what way can radioisotopes be used to observe molecular movement in response to chemical stimuli?
What makes radioisotopes a crucial tool for examining proteins and DNA in cell biology?
What knowledge is essential for effectively using radioisotopes in experiments?