Cell Biology
Which vesicle coat protein is primarily involved in transport from the ER to the Golgi?
How do GTPases regulate the recruitment of coat proteins during vesicle formation?
Why is specificity in vesicular transport crucial, and how do SNARE proteins ensure this specificity?
What role do cargo receptors play in vesicle formation?
A researcher observes a vesicle moving from the plasma membrane to the lysosome. Which vesicular transport pathway is this vesicle likely following?
A cell is observed to have a defect in COP I protein function. Predict the impact this would have on vesicular transport.
How do v-SNAREs and t-SNAREs contribute to vesicle fusion specificity?