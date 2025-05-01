Ion Channels and Membrane Potential quiz #1 Flashcards

Ion channels are transmembrane proteins that facilitate passive transport of small polar molecules, such as ions, across the cell membrane. They achieve selectivity through a selectivity filter within the channel, which only allows specific ions to pass by disassociating them from water, ensuring that only the targeted ion can move through the channel.

What are ion channels, and how do they achieve selectivity for specific ions? Ion channels are transmembrane proteins that facilitate passive transport of small polar molecules, such as ions, across the cell membrane. They achieve selectivity through a selectivity filter within the channel, which only allows specific ions to pass by disassociating them from water, ensuring that only the targeted ion can move through the channel.

What is resting membrane potential, and what factors contribute to its establishment in cells? Resting membrane potential is the state where the movement of positive and negative ions across the cell membrane is balanced, even though the overall charge on each side may differ. It is established by the sodium-potassium pump, which creates concentration gradients, and potassium leak channels, which allow potassium to flow and help restore or maintain the membrane potential.

How does the patch clamp technique help scientists study ion channels? The patch clamp technique allows scientists to measure the activity of individual ion channels by isolating a single channel with a micropipette. This technique monitors the flow of ions in and out of the channel, providing detailed information about the function and behavior of specific ion channels in the cell membrane.

What are the three main types of gating mechanisms found in ion channels? The three main types are voltage-gated, ligand-gated, and mechanically-gated ion channels. Each opens in response to changes in membrane charge, ligand binding, or mechanical force, respectively.

