Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main types of vesicle coat proteins, and what roles do they play in vesicular transport within the cell?

The main types of vesicle coat proteins are clathrin, COPI, and COPII. Clathrin is important for vesicle formation at the plasma membrane and between the Golgi and plasma membrane. COPI mediates transport from the Golgi to the ER (retrograde), while COPII is involved in budding vesicles from the ER to the Golgi (anterograde). These coat proteins help vesicles form, protect their contents, and direct them to the correct cellular location.