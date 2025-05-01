What is the definition of a circle in terms of its points and center? A circle is the set of all points equidistant from a center point, with the distance being the radius.

What are the two key elements needed to graph a circle? You need the center (h, k) and the radius (r) to graph a circle.

What is the standard equation for a circle centered at the origin? The standard equation is x² + y² = r², where r is the radius.

How does the equation of a circle change if the center is not at the origin? The equation becomes (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center.

How do you find the radius from the standard form equation of a circle? Take the square root of the r² term to find the radius.

What is the first step in converting a circle's equation from general form to standard form? Group the x's and y's together and move all constants to the other side of the equation.