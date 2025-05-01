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What is the definition of a circle in terms of its points and center? A circle is the set of all points equidistant from a center point, with the distance being the radius. What are the two key elements needed to graph a circle? You need the center (h, k) and the radius (r) to graph a circle. What is the standard equation for a circle centered at the origin? The standard equation is x² + y² = r², where r is the radius. How does the equation of a circle change if the center is not at the origin? The equation becomes (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center. How do you find the radius from the standard form equation of a circle? Take the square root of the r² term to find the radius. What is the first step in converting a circle's equation from general form to standard form? Group the x's and y's together and move all constants to the other side of the equation. What mathematical process is used to convert a circle's equation from general to standard form? Completing the square is used for both the x and y terms. How do you complete the square for a term like x² + bx? Divide b by 2, square the result, and add it to both sides of the equation. After completing the square, what is the next step in converting to standard form? Factor the completed square expressions for both x and y terms. How can you identify the center and radius from the standard form equation? The center is (h, k) from (x - h)² + (y - k)², and the radius is the square root of r². Why is a circle not considered a function? A circle fails the vertical line test because a vertical line can intersect it at more than one point. What is the general form of a circle's equation? The general form is x² + y² + Dx + Ey + F = 0, where D, E, and F are constants. What do you do with the constants when converting from general to standard form? Move all constants to the right side of the equation before completing the square. How do you graph a circle once you have its standard form equation? Plot the center, use the radius to mark points up, down, left, and right, then connect them with a smooth curve. What is the process for factoring after completing the square in a circle's equation? Rewrite the grouped terms as squared binomials, such as (x + b/2)² or (y + b/2)².
Circles quiz
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