Common Functions definitions Flashcards

Common Functions definitions
Constant Function
A function where every input yields the same output value, represented by a horizontal line on the graph.Identity Function
A function where the output equals the input for all real numbers, forming a straight line through the origin.Square Function
A function where each input is raised to the second power, producing a parabola opening upwards.Cube Function
A function where each input is raised to the third power, resulting in a curve extending in all directions.Square Root Function
A function defined only for non-negative inputs, producing outputs from zero to positive infinity.Cube Root Function
A function that allows all real inputs, including negatives, and outputs all real numbers.Domain
The complete set of possible input values for a function, often described using intervals.Range
The set of all possible output values a function can produce, determined by the function's rule.Parabola
A symmetric, bowl-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic function.Real Numbers
All numbers on the continuous number line, including negatives, zero, and positives.Horizontal Line
A straight line with constant y-value, representing the graph of a constant function.Origin
The point (0,0) on a coordinate plane where the x-axis and y-axis intersect.Quadratic Function
A function where the highest power of the variable is two, typically forming a parabola.Interval Notation
A mathematical notation used to describe the domain or range of a function using brackets and parentheses.Graph
A visual representation of a function, showing the relationship between input and output values.