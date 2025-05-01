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Common Functions quiz

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  • What is the general form of a constant function?
    The general form is f(x) = c, where c is any constant.
  • What is the domain of the constant function f(x) = c?
    The domain is all real numbers.
  • What is the range of the constant function f(x) = c?
    The range is the single value c.
  • How does the identity function f(x) = x relate its input to its output?
    The output is always equal to the input.
  • What are the domain and range of the identity function?
    Both the domain and range are all real numbers.
  • What is the general form of the square function?
    The general form is f(x) = x^2.
  • What is the shape of the graph of the square function?
    It forms a parabola, which is a bowl-like shape.
  • What is the domain of the square function f(x) = x^2?
    The domain is all real numbers.
  • What is the range of the square function f(x) = x^2?
    The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0.
  • What is the general form of the cube function?
    The general form is f(x) = x^3.
  • What are the domain and range of the cube function?
    Both the domain and range are all real numbers.
  • What is the general form of the square root function?
    The general form is f(x) = sqrt(x).
  • What is the domain of the square root function f(x) = sqrt(x)?
    The domain is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0.
  • What is the range of the square root function f(x) = sqrt(x)?
    The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0.
  • What is the domain and range of the cube root function f(x) = ∛x?
    Both the domain and range are all real numbers.