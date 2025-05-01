What is the general form of a constant function? The general form is f(x) = c, where c is any constant.

What is the domain of the constant function f(x) = c? The domain is all real numbers.

What is the range of the constant function f(x) = c? The range is the single value c.

How does the identity function f(x) = x relate its input to its output? The output is always equal to the input.

What are the domain and range of the identity function? Both the domain and range are all real numbers.

What is the general form of the square function? The general form is f(x) = x^2.