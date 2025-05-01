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What is the general form of a constant function? The general form is f(x) = c, where c is any constant. What is the domain of the constant function f(x) = c? The domain is all real numbers. What is the range of the constant function f(x) = c? The range is the single value c. How does the identity function f(x) = x relate its input to its output? The output is always equal to the input. What are the domain and range of the identity function? Both the domain and range are all real numbers. What is the general form of the square function? The general form is f(x) = x^2. What is the shape of the graph of the square function? It forms a parabola, which is a bowl-like shape. What is the domain of the square function f(x) = x^2? The domain is all real numbers. What is the range of the square function f(x) = x^2? The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0. What is the general form of the cube function? The general form is f(x) = x^3. What are the domain and range of the cube function? Both the domain and range are all real numbers. What is the general form of the square root function? The general form is f(x) = sqrt(x). What is the domain of the square root function f(x) = sqrt(x)? The domain is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0. What is the range of the square root function f(x) = sqrt(x)? The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0. What is the domain and range of the cube root function f(x) = ∛x? Both the domain and range are all real numbers.
Common Functions quiz
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