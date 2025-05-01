What is the preferred form of a quadratic equation before completing the square? The preferred form is x^2 + bx = c, where the leading coefficient is 1 and the constant is isolated on the right side.

What value do you add to both sides when completing the square? You add (b/2)^2 to both sides, where b is the coefficient of x.

Why do we add (b/2)^2 to both sides of the equation? Adding (b/2)^2 creates a perfect square trinomial, which can be factored into a binomial squared.

How do you factor x^2 + 6x + 9 after completing the square? It factors into (x + 3)^2, since 6/2 is 3 and 3^2 is 9.

What is the next step after factoring the perfect square trinomial? The next step is to use the square root property to solve for x.

What does the square root property involve when solving (x + 3)^2 = 2? It involves taking the positive and negative square roots of both sides, resulting in x + 3 = ±√2.