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What is the preferred form of a quadratic equation before completing the square? The preferred form is x^2 + bx = c, where the leading coefficient is 1 and the constant is isolated on the right side. What value do you add to both sides when completing the square? You add (b/2)^2 to both sides, where b is the coefficient of x. Why do we add (b/2)^2 to both sides of the equation? Adding (b/2)^2 creates a perfect square trinomial, which can be factored into a binomial squared. How do you factor x^2 + 6x + 9 after completing the square? It factors into (x + 3)^2, since 6/2 is 3 and 3^2 is 9. What is the next step after factoring the perfect square trinomial? The next step is to use the square root property to solve for x. What does the square root property involve when solving (x + 3)^2 = 2? It involves taking the positive and negative square roots of both sides, resulting in x + 3 = ±√2. How do you isolate x after applying the square root property? Subtract the constant from both sides, so x = -3 ± √2. What is the solution to x^2 + 6x = -7 after completing the square? The solution is x = -3 ± √2. When is completing the square especially useful? It is especially useful when the leading coefficient is 1 and the x-term coefficient is even. What is a perfect square trinomial? A perfect square trinomial is an expression that can be factored into (x + a)^2 for some value a. What is the first step in completing the square for x^2 + 8x + 1 = 0? Move the constant to the other side to get x^2 + 8x = -1. What value should be added to both sides for x^2 + 8x = -1? Add (8/2)^2 = 16 to both sides. How does x^2 + 8x + 16 factor after completing the square? It factors into (x + 4)^2. What is the equation after completing the square for x^2 + 8x + 1 = 0? The equation becomes (x + 4)^2 = 15. What is the general process for completing the square? Rewrite the equation in x^2 + bx = c form, add (b/2)^2 to both sides, factor, and solve using the square root property.
Completing the Square quiz
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