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Factorials quiz

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  • What does the exclamation point (!) represent in mathematics?
    It represents the factorial operation, which multiplies a number by every whole number less than itself down to 1.
  • How do you calculate 4 factorial (4!)?
    Multiply 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 24.
  • What is the value of 1 factorial (1!)?
    1 factorial is equal to 1.
  • How is the factorial operation recursive?
    Each factorial is the product of the new number and the previous factorial, i.e., n! = n × (n-1)!
  • What is the value of 0 factorial (0!)?
    0 factorial is defined as 1.
  • How do you simplify 100! divided by 99!?
    100! / 99! simplifies to 100.
  • What is the value of 3 factorial (3!)?
    3 factorial is 3 × 2 × 1 = 6.
  • How can you express 6! in terms of 5!?
    6! = 6 × 5!.
  • What is the value of 5 factorial (5!)?
    5 factorial is 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120.
  • How can you simplify the expression 4 × 3! using factorial notation?
    4 × 3! is the same as 4! which equals 24.
  • Why is 0! defined as 1?
    It is a special case that makes formulas in combinatorics and other areas work consistently.
  • What is the general formula for n factorial (n!)?
    n! = n × (n-1)!
  • In what mathematical areas are factorials commonly used?
    Factorials are used in sequences, series, combinatorics, and probability.
  • What is the value of 2 factorial (2!)?
    2 factorial is 2 × 1 = 2.
  • How does the factorial operation help simplify expressions like 100! / 99!?
    By recognizing that 100! = 100 × 99!, the 99! cancels, leaving just 100.