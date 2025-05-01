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What does the exclamation point (!) represent in mathematics? It represents the factorial operation, which multiplies a number by every whole number less than itself down to 1. How do you calculate 4 factorial (4!)? Multiply 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 24. What is the value of 1 factorial (1!)? 1 factorial is equal to 1. How is the factorial operation recursive? Each factorial is the product of the new number and the previous factorial, i.e., n! = n × (n-1)! What is the value of 0 factorial (0!)? 0 factorial is defined as 1. How do you simplify 100! divided by 99!? 100! / 99! simplifies to 100. What is the value of 3 factorial (3!)? 3 factorial is 3 × 2 × 1 = 6. How can you express 6! in terms of 5!? 6! = 6 × 5!. What is the value of 5 factorial (5!)? 5 factorial is 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. How can you simplify the expression 4 × 3! using factorial notation? 4 × 3! is the same as 4! which equals 24. Why is 0! defined as 1? It is a special case that makes formulas in combinatorics and other areas work consistently. What is the general formula for n factorial (n!)? n! = n × (n-1)! In what mathematical areas are factorials commonly used? Factorials are used in sequences, series, combinatorics, and probability. What is the value of 2 factorial (2!)? 2 factorial is 2 × 1 = 2. How does the factorial operation help simplify expressions like 100! / 99!? By recognizing that 100! = 100 × 99!, the 99! cancels, leaving just 100.
Factorials quiz
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