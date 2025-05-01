What does the exclamation point (!) represent in mathematics? It represents the factorial operation, which multiplies a number by every whole number less than itself down to 1.

How do you calculate 4 factorial (4!)? Multiply 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 24.

What is the value of 1 factorial (1!)? 1 factorial is equal to 1.

How is the factorial operation recursive? Each factorial is the product of the new number and the previous factorial, i.e., n! = n × (n-1)!

What is the value of 0 factorial (0!)? 0 factorial is defined as 1.

How do you simplify 100! divided by 99!? 100! / 99! simplifies to 100.