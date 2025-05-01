What is factoring in the context of polynomials? Factoring is the process of breaking down a complicated polynomial expression into simpler expressions (factors) that multiply to give the original expression.

What is the greatest common factor (GCF) in a polynomial? The GCF is the largest expression that evenly divides all terms in a polynomial, including both numbers and variables.

How do you check if you factored out the GCF correctly? You can check by distributing (multiplying) the factored expression; if you get back the original polynomial, the factoring is correct.

When should you use factoring by grouping? Use factoring by grouping when you have a four-term polynomial and cannot find a single GCF for all terms.

What is the first step in factoring by grouping? The first step is to group the terms into two pairs, usually the first two and the last two terms.

What pattern does the difference of squares formula follow? The difference of squares formula is a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b), where both terms are perfect squares.