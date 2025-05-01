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What is factoring in the context of polynomials? Factoring is the process of breaking down a complicated polynomial expression into simpler expressions (factors) that multiply to give the original expression. What is the greatest common factor (GCF) in a polynomial? The GCF is the largest expression that evenly divides all terms in a polynomial, including both numbers and variables. How do you check if you factored out the GCF correctly? You can check by distributing (multiplying) the factored expression; if you get back the original polynomial, the factoring is correct. When should you use factoring by grouping? Use factoring by grouping when you have a four-term polynomial and cannot find a single GCF for all terms. What is the first step in factoring by grouping? The first step is to group the terms into two pairs, usually the first two and the last two terms. What pattern does the difference of squares formula follow? The difference of squares formula is a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b), where both terms are perfect squares. How do you factor x^2 - 36 using special products? Recognize it as a difference of squares: x^2 - 36 = (x + 6)(x - 6). What is the AC method used for? The AC method is used to factor polynomials of the form ax^2 + bx + c by finding two numbers that multiply to ac and add to b. What do you do after finding the two numbers in the AC method when a = 1? You write the factors as (x + p)(x + q), where p and q are the numbers found. How does the AC method change when a ≠ 1? When a ≠ 1, after finding the two numbers, you rewrite the middle term as two terms and factor by grouping. What is a perfect square trinomial and how is it factored? A perfect square trinomial fits the pattern a^2 + 2ab + b^2 and factors as (a + b)^2. How do you factor x^3 - 27 using special products? Recognize it as a difference of cubes: x^3 - 27 = (x - 3)(x^2 + 3x + 9). What is the purpose of listing all factor pairs of ac in the AC method? Listing all factor pairs helps you find the pair that adds to the b term, which is necessary for correct factoring. Why is it important to write polynomials in standard form before factoring? Writing in standard form ensures terms are ordered by degree, making it easier to identify patterns and apply factoring methods. How can you verify your factored polynomial is correct? Multiply (foil) the factors; if you get the original polynomial, your factoring is correct.
Factoring Polynomials quiz
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