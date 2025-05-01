Geometric Sequences definitions Flashcards
Geometric Sequence
A list of numbers where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant factor.Arithmetic Sequence
A list of numbers where each term is found by adding a constant value to the previous term.Common Ratio
The fixed number by which each term in a geometric sequence is multiplied to get the next term.Recursive Formula
An equation that defines each term of a sequence using the previous term and a specific operation.General Formula
An equation that allows direct calculation of any term in a sequence using its position, the first term, and a constant.Exponential Growth
A pattern where values increase rapidly due to repeated multiplication by a constant factor.First Term
The initial value from which a sequence begins and which is essential for constructing formulas.Index
A number indicating the position of a term within a sequence.Term
An individual element or value in a sequence, identified by its position.Sequence
An ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern or rule.Power
The exponent to which a number is raised, often used in general formulas for geometric sequences.Constant Difference
A fixed value added between terms in an arithmetic sequence.Constant Ratio
A fixed value multiplied between terms in a geometric sequence.Nth Term
A term located at the n-th position in a sequence, often found using a general formula.Multiplication
The operation used to progress from one term to the next in a geometric sequence.