Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula
Write a recursive formula for the geometric sequence {18,6,2,32,…}.
A
an=3an−1
B
an=3an−1
C
an=18an−1
D
an=32an−1
concept
Geometric Sequences - General Formula
Find the 10th term of the geometric sequence in which a1=5 and r=2.
A
5120
B
1280
C
10240
D
2560
Write a formula for the general or nth term of the geometric sequence where a7=1458 and r=−3.
A
an=1⋅(−3)n−1
B
an=2⋅(−3)n−1
C
an=−32⋅(−3)n−1
D
an=32⋅(−3)n−1
