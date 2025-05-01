What information do you need to start graphing a polynomial function? You need to identify known points such as x-intercepts, y-intercepts, and turning points, as well as determine the end behavior.

How do you determine the end behavior of a polynomial function? The end behavior is determined by the leading coefficient and the degree of the polynomial.

What is the process for finding x-intercepts of a polynomial function? Set the polynomial equal to zero and solve for x to find the x-intercepts.

How do you find the y-intercept of a polynomial function? Evaluate the polynomial at x = 0 to find the y-intercept.

What does the multiplicity of an x-intercept tell you about the graph at that point? Multiplicity tells you whether the graph crosses the x-axis (odd multiplicity) or touches and turns around (even multiplicity).

How can you fill in unknown intervals on the graph of a polynomial function? Select x-values within the unknown intervals, calculate their f(x) values, and plot these points to clarify the graph's shape.