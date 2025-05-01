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Graphs and Coordinates quiz

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  • What is the rectangular coordinate system also called?
    It is also called the Cartesian plane.
  • What are the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system?
    The two axes are the horizontal x-axis and the vertical y-axis.
  • How is a point described in the coordinate system?
    A point is described by an ordered pair (x, y), where x is the horizontal value and y is the vertical value.
  • What does the ordered pair (4, 3) represent on the Cartesian plane?
    It means you move 4 units right along the x-axis and 3 units up along the y-axis from the origin.
  • What is the origin in the coordinate system?
    The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect.
  • How do you plot the point (-3, 2) on the Cartesian plane?
    Move 3 units left along the x-axis and 2 units up along the y-axis from the origin.
  • What does a negative x-coordinate indicate when plotting a point?
    A negative x-coordinate means you move left from the origin along the x-axis.
  • What does a negative y-coordinate indicate when plotting a point?
    A negative y-coordinate means you move down from the origin along the y-axis.
  • How do you plot the point (-2, -3) on the Cartesian plane?
    Move 2 units left along the x-axis and 3 units down along the y-axis from the origin.
  • What is the location of the point (5, -4) on the Cartesian plane?
    Move 5 units right along the x-axis and 4 units down along the y-axis from the origin.
  • What is the significance of the point (0, 0)?
    It is the origin, the central reference point where the axes intersect.
  • How do you plot the point (0, -3) on the Cartesian plane?
    Stay at the origin on the x-axis and move 3 units down along the y-axis.
  • What are quadrants in the Cartesian plane?
    Quadrants are the four regions created by the intersection of the x and y axes.
  • Where is Quadrant 1 located on the Cartesian plane?
    Quadrant 1 is in the top right corner, where both x and y values are positive.
  • How are the quadrants numbered on the Cartesian plane?
    They are numbered counterclockwise starting from the top right: Quadrant 1, 2, 3, and 4.