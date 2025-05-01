What is the rectangular coordinate system also called? It is also called the Cartesian plane.

What are the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system? The two axes are the horizontal x-axis and the vertical y-axis.

How is a point described in the coordinate system? A point is described by an ordered pair (x, y), where x is the horizontal value and y is the vertical value.

What does the ordered pair (4, 3) represent on the Cartesian plane? It means you move 4 units right along the x-axis and 3 units up along the y-axis from the origin.

What is the origin in the coordinate system? The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect.

How do you plot the point (-3, 2) on the Cartesian plane? Move 3 units left along the x-axis and 2 units up along the y-axis from the origin.