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What is the rectangular coordinate system also called? It is also called the Cartesian plane. What are the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system? The two axes are the horizontal x-axis and the vertical y-axis. How is a point described in the coordinate system? A point is described by an ordered pair (x, y), where x is the horizontal value and y is the vertical value. What does the ordered pair (4, 3) represent on the Cartesian plane? It means you move 4 units right along the x-axis and 3 units up along the y-axis from the origin. What is the origin in the coordinate system? The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect. How do you plot the point (-3, 2) on the Cartesian plane? Move 3 units left along the x-axis and 2 units up along the y-axis from the origin. What does a negative x-coordinate indicate when plotting a point? A negative x-coordinate means you move left from the origin along the x-axis. What does a negative y-coordinate indicate when plotting a point? A negative y-coordinate means you move down from the origin along the y-axis. How do you plot the point (-2, -3) on the Cartesian plane? Move 2 units left along the x-axis and 3 units down along the y-axis from the origin. What is the location of the point (5, -4) on the Cartesian plane? Move 5 units right along the x-axis and 4 units down along the y-axis from the origin. What is the significance of the point (0, 0)? It is the origin, the central reference point where the axes intersect. How do you plot the point (0, -3) on the Cartesian plane? Stay at the origin on the x-axis and move 3 units down along the y-axis. What are quadrants in the Cartesian plane? Quadrants are the four regions created by the intersection of the x and y axes. Where is Quadrant 1 located on the Cartesian plane? Quadrant 1 is in the top right corner, where both x and y values are positive. How are the quadrants numbered on the Cartesian plane? They are numbered counterclockwise starting from the top right: Quadrant 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Graphs and Coordinates quiz
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