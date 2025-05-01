What is the main difference between a relation and a function? A function is a special type of relation where each input (x-value) has at most one output (y-value), while a relation can have inputs with multiple outputs.

How can you determine if a graph represents a function using the vertical line test? If any vertical line passes through more than one point on the graph, it is not a function; if every vertical line passes through at most one point, it is a function.

What is the first step when verifying if an equation is a function? The first step is to solve the equation for y in terms of x.

What does it mean if, after solving for y, a single x-value gives multiple y-values? It means the equation does not represent a function.

Why is the equation y = 3x - 4 a function? Because for every x-value, there is exactly one corresponding y-value.

Why is the equation x^2 + y^2 = 25 not a function? Because for some x-values, there are two possible y-values (one positive and one negative), so it fails the function test.