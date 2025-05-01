What is a rational function? A rational function is a function formed by dividing one polynomial by another, written as p(x)/q(x), where both p(x) and q(x) are polynomials.

Why can't the denominator of a rational function be zero? The denominator cannot be zero because division by zero is undefined, which restricts the domain of the function.

How do you find the domain of a rational function? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x; the solutions are the values excluded from the domain.

What is the domain of the function 3/(3x-12)? The domain is all real numbers except x = -4, because 3x-12 equals zero when x = -4.

For f(x) = (x+5)/(x^2-25), which x-values are excluded from the domain? x = 5 and x = -5 are excluded because they make the denominator zero.

What is the first step in simplifying a rational function to lowest terms? The first step is to factor both the numerator and the denominator.