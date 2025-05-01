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Multiplying Polynomials quiz

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  • What does the FOIL acronym stand for when multiplying two binomials?
    FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, which are the pairs of terms you multiply together in order.
  • When can you use the FOIL method for multiplying polynomials?
    You can use FOIL only when multiplying two binomials (expressions with exactly two terms each).
  • What is the result of multiplying (x + 2)(x + 3) using FOIL?
    The result is x^2 + 5x + 6 after combining like terms.
  • Why can't you use FOIL to multiply a binomial by a trinomial?
    FOIL only works for two-term by two-term multiplication; for more terms, you must use the distributive property.
  • How do you multiply a binomial by a trinomial?
    Break the binomial into two distributive problems, multiply each term by the entire trinomial, and then combine like terms.
  • What is a quick way to check if you multiplied polynomials correctly before simplifying?
    Multiply the number of terms in each polynomial; the product is the number of terms you should have before combining like terms.
  • What is the special product formula for the difference of squares?
    The formula is (A + B)(A - B) = A^2 - B^2.
  • What pattern do you notice in the middle terms when multiplying (A + B)(A - B)?
    The middle terms always cancel out, leaving only A^2 - B^2.
  • What is the formula for the square of a binomial (A + B)^2?
    The formula is (A + B)^2 = A^2 + 2AB + B^2.
  • How do you expand (x + 6)^2 using the special product formula?
    It expands to x^2 + 12x + 36.
  • What is the formula for the cube of a binomial (A - B)^3?
    The formula is (A - B)^3 = A^3 - 3A^2B + 3AB^2 - B^3.
  • How do the signs alternate in the expansion of (A - B)^3?
    The signs alternate as negative, positive, negative: -, +, -.
  • What are the coefficients in the expansion of a binomial cube (A ± B)^3?
    The coefficients are always 1, 3, 3, and 1.
  • How do the powers of A and B change in the expansion of (A + B)^3?
    The powers of A decrease from 3 to 0, while the powers of B increase from 0 to 3.
  • Why is recognizing patterns in polynomial multiplication useful?
    Recognizing patterns allows you to use shortcuts and special product formulas, making calculations faster and less complex.