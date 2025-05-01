What does the FOIL acronym stand for when multiplying two binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, which are the pairs of terms you multiply together in order.

When can you use the FOIL method for multiplying polynomials? You can use FOIL only when multiplying two binomials (expressions with exactly two terms each).

What is the result of multiplying (x + 2)(x + 3) using FOIL? The result is x^2 + 5x + 6 after combining like terms.

Why can't you use FOIL to multiply a binomial by a trinomial? FOIL only works for two-term by two-term multiplication; for more terms, you must use the distributive property.

How do you multiply a binomial by a trinomial? Break the binomial into two distributive problems, multiply each term by the entire trinomial, and then combine like terms.

What is a quick way to check if you multiplied polynomials correctly before simplifying? Multiply the number of terms in each polynomial; the product is the number of terms you should have before combining like terms.