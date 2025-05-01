What is the standard form of a quadratic function? The standard form is f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0.

What shape does the graph of a quadratic function always take? The graph is always a parabola, which can open upwards or downwards.

How do you determine if the vertex of a parabola is a minimum or maximum? If the parabola opens upward (a > 0), the vertex is a minimum; if it opens downward (a < 0), the vertex is a maximum.

What is the axis of symmetry for a parabola in vertex form? The axis of symmetry is the vertical line x = h, where (h, k) is the vertex.

How many x-intercepts can a quadratic function have? A quadratic function can have one or two x-intercepts, but never more or less.

What is the domain of any quadratic function? The domain is all real numbers, written as (−∞, ∞).