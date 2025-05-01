What is the main strategy for simplifying a radical like √20? Break the number inside the radical into a product of factors, one of which is a perfect square, then simplify each radical separately.

How do you simplify √18x²? Split it into √9 × √2 × √x², which simplifies to 3x√2.

What is the cube root of 54x⁴ simplified? It simplifies to 3x times the cube root of 2x, or 3x∛(2x).

How do you simplify a radical with a variable, such as √x³? Split it into √x² × √x, which simplifies to x√x.

What shortcut can you use to simplify radicals with variables, like √x⁷? Divide the exponent by the index; the quotient is the exponent outside the radical, and the remainder stays inside: x³√x.

How do you simplify √8x⁵? It becomes 2x²√2x after splitting and simplifying both the number and the variable.