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Simplifying Radical Expressions quiz

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  • What is the main strategy for simplifying a radical like √20?
    Break the number inside the radical into a product of factors, one of which is a perfect square, then simplify each radical separately.
  • How do you simplify √18x²?
    Split it into √9 × √2 × √x², which simplifies to 3x√2.
  • What is the cube root of 54x⁴ simplified?
    It simplifies to 3x times the cube root of 2x, or 3x∛(2x).
  • How do you simplify a radical with a variable, such as √x³?
    Split it into √x² × √x, which simplifies to x√x.
  • What shortcut can you use to simplify radicals with variables, like √x⁷?
    Divide the exponent by the index; the quotient is the exponent outside the radical, and the remainder stays inside: x³√x.
  • How do you simplify √8x⁵?
    It becomes 2x²√2x after splitting and simplifying both the number and the variable.
  • How can you simplify a radical with a fraction, such as √(49/64)?
    Split it into √49/√64, which simplifies to 7/8.
  • What is the result of combining √32/√2 into a single radical and simplifying?
    Combine to get √(32/2) = √16, which simplifies to 4.
  • How do you simplify √(64x⁴/9x²)?
    Split into √64x⁴ and √9x², which become 8x² and 3x, then simplify to 8/3 x.
  • What is the simplified form of √(72x³/9x)?
    First, divide to get √(8x²), then simplify to 2x√2.
  • When can you add or subtract radical expressions?
    You can add or subtract radicals only if they have the same radicand and the same index (like radicals).
  • What is a common mistake when adding radicals like √7 + √7?
    A common mistake is to write √14, but the correct answer is 2√7.
  • How do you add 3√5 and 4√5?
    Since they are like radicals, add the coefficients to get 7√5.
  • What should you do before adding or subtracting unlike radicals, such as √5 and √20?
    Simplify the radicals first to see if they can be rewritten as like radicals, then combine if possible.
  • How do you simplify the sum √18 + √50?
    Break down both: √18 = 3√2 and √50 = 5√2, then add to get 8√2.