Company A sells its investment in Company B for $1,500,000. The book value of the investment is $1,200,000. What is the journal entry for the sale?
Why is it important to maintain accurate ownership percentages in equity method accounting?
Company A purchases 30,000 shares of Company B's 100,000 outstanding shares at $20 per share. What is the initial investment cost and the journal entry?
What role do ownership percentages play in the equity method of accounting?
If an investee reports a net loss of $300,000 and the investor owns 25% of the investee, how is the investment account affected?
How is the equity method investment account similar to retained earnings?
If an investee reports a net loss of $200,000 and the investor owns 30% of the investee, how is the investment account affected?
Which of the following statements best describes the difference between the equity method and consolidation accounting?
If an investee reports a net income of $500,000 and the investor owns 25% of the investee, what is the investment income?
Company Z sells its investment in Company W for $900,000. The book value of the investment is $1,000,000. What is the journal entry for the sale?