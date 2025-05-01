- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What is the primary reason a company would issue new equity?
Which of the following is considered a financing activity?
Which of the following is a cash inflow from financing activities?
A company repays $100,000 of its bonds payable and issues $50,000 in cash dividends. What is the total cash outflow from financing activities?
A company pays $10,000 in interest and $40,000 in principal on a note payable. How should these payments be classified in the cash flow statement?
Given the following T-account information: Retained Earnings beginning balance $100,000, net income $30,000, dividends declared $20,000, and ending balance $110,000. Calculate the cash dividends paid if dividends payable increased by $2,000.
If a company declares $30,000 in dividends but only pays $25,000, what amount is reported as a cash outflow in the cash flow statement?
Which of the following transactions would result in a cash inflow from financing activities?
What distinguishes dividends payable from other current liabilities?
A company has a beginning retained earnings balance of $200,000, net income of $50,000, and an ending retained earnings balance of $220,000. If dividends payable increased by $5,000 during the year, what is the cash payment of dividends?