A company implements a policy requiring dual authorization for all financial transactions. Which element of the fraud triangle is this policy primarily addressing?
A company notices a significant increase in inventory discrepancies. Which element of the fraud triangle should they investigate first?
Which of the following statements best describes the effectiveness of internal controls in reducing fraud?
Which of the following best describes the role of internal controls in reducing fraud?
How do internal controls contribute to the reliability of financial information?
A company introduces a mandatory vacation policy to ensure employees take time off. How does this policy help limit opportunities for fraud?
Which of the following is a common rationalization used by employees to justify fraudulent behavior?
An employee is facing significant medical bills and is tempted to commit fraud. Which element of the fraud triangle does this scenario illustrate?
Why are internal controls crucial for safeguarding company assets?
Which of the following is a way internal controls help ensure compliance with laws and regulations?