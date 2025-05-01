How is net book value calculated for natural resources?
If a company extracts 5,000 tons from a mineral deposit with a cost per ton of $4, what is the depletion expense for the period?
A company uses the inventory method for recording depletion. What entry is made when oil is extracted but not yet sold?
When a company purchases a mineral deposit for $300,000, which of the following entries is correct?
A company purchases a mineral deposit for $200,000, estimating it contains 50,000 tons of minerals. What is the cost per ton?
A company extracts 1,000 units from a resource with a cost per unit of $3. What is the depletion expense?
If a company extracts 10,000 trees from a forest with a cost per tree of $5, what is the depletion expense for the period?
How does depletion expense affect the net book value of a natural resource?
What is the impact of depletion expense on a company's equity?
How does recording a depletion expense affect a company's financial statements?