How do freight costs under FOB Shipping Point terms affect the balance sheet of the buyer?
A company buys 200 units at $10 each under FOB Shipping Point terms. The freight cost is $100. What is the total inventory value?
A company purchases goods under FOB Shipping Point terms. The goods cost $1,000, and the freight cost is $50. How should the company record the freight cost?
In a perpetual inventory system, how are freight costs treated when the buyer is responsible for them?
What are freight costs in the context of inventory management?
A company purchases inventory for $3,000 and incurs a freight cost of $150 under FOB Shipping Point terms. What is the correct journal entry?
A company purchases goods for $8,000 under FOB Shipping Point terms with a freight cost of $300. Later, they sell the goods for $10,000 under FOB Destination terms, incurring a freight cost of $250. What is the total cost of goods sold?
A company purchases goods for $5,000 under FOB Shipping Point terms with a freight cost of $200. Later, they sell the goods for $7,000 under FOB Destination terms, incurring a freight cost of $150. What is the total cost of goods sold?
A company purchases 300 units at $8 each under FOB Shipping Point terms. The freight cost is $60. What is the total inventory value recorded?
Under FOB Destination terms, when does the ownership of goods transfer from the seller to the buyer?