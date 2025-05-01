A company has a COGS of $1,200,000 and an average accounts payable of $400,000. What is the accounts payable turnover ratio?
If a company's accounts payable turnover ratio is 6, what does this suggest about its payment cycle?
Given a beginning inventory of $200,000, ending inventory of $150,000, and COGS of $400,000, estimate the purchases made during the period.
What is the formula to estimate purchases using COGS and inventory levels?
What does the accounts payable turnover ratio measure?
A company has a COGS of $600,000 and an average accounts payable of $150,000. Calculate the accounts payable turnover ratio.
If a company's accounts payable turnover ratio is 10, while the industry average is 7, what can be inferred about the company's efficiency?
A company reports a COGS of $750,000 and an average accounts payable of $250,000. What is the accounts payable turnover ratio?
If a company has a COGS of $500,000 and an average accounts payable of $100,000, what is its accounts payable turnover ratio?
If a company's accounts payable turnover ratio is 12, what does this suggest about its payment cycle?