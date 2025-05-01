- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which of the following is a revenue account?
Given the following data: Sales Revenue $350,000, Service Revenue $60,000, Wage Expense $45,000, Interest Expense $15,000, Cost of Goods Sold $160,000, Income Tax Expense $25,000, Other Expenses $35,000. What is the net income?
Which of the following is an expense account in a single-step income statement?
Given the following data: Sales Revenue $300,000, Service Revenue $50,000, Wage Expense $40,000, Interest Expense $10,000, Cost of Goods Sold $150,000, Income Tax Expense $20,000, Other Expenses $30,000. What is the net income?
A company has total revenues of $600,000 and total expenses of $450,000. What is the net income?
Why is cash collected from customers on account not considered revenue in a single-step income statement?
Which of the following accounts would be categorized as revenue in a single-step income statement?
A company has wage expense of $40,000, interest expense of $5,000, and cost of goods sold of $100,000. What is the total expense?
Analyze the following accounts: Wage Expense, Interest Expense, Dividends, Cost of Goods Sold. Which account is not considered an expense?
Evaluate the following single-step income statement: Revenues: Sales Revenue $450,000, Service Revenue $150,000; Expenses: Wage Expense $60,000, Interest Expense $25,000, Cost of Goods Sold $250,000, Income Tax Expense $40,000, Other Expenses $50,000. Is the net income calculation correct if it is reported as $175,000?