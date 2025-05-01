Which type of analysis uses a base amount to calculate percentages?
If net sales are $200,000 and operating expenses are $50,000, what percentage of net sales is allocated to operating expenses?
How can vertical analysis impact business decisions regarding financial strategy?
How can vertical analysis impact business decisions regarding cost management?
If net sales are $700,000 and selling expenses are $70,000, what is the percentage of selling expenses in vertical analysis?
If net sales are $100,000 and cost of goods sold is $60,000, what is the percentage of cost of goods sold in vertical analysis?
If net sales are $500,000 and depreciation expense is $25,000, what is the percentage of depreciation expense in vertical analysis?
What is the base amount used in vertical analysis for the balance sheet?
If net sales are $800,000 and net income is $64,000, what is the net income percentage in vertical analysis?
Why is it important to multiply by 100 when calculating percentages in vertical analysis?