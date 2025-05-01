Bank Reconciliation definitions Flashcards
Bank Reconciliation definitions
Bank Reconciliation
Process of comparing a company's records with the bank statement to identify and adjust for timing differences and errors.Deposits in Transit
Cash receipts recorded by the company but not yet processed or cleared by the bank at the statement date.Outstanding Checks
Checks issued and recorded by the company but not yet cleared or deducted by the bank.Bank Errors
Mistakes made by the bank in recording transactions, requiring correction to reflect the accurate account balance.Book Errors
Mistakes in the company's accounting records that must be identified and corrected during reconciliation.Bank Collections
Funds collected by the bank on behalf of the company, often without prior notice, increasing the book balance.Electronic Funds Transfer
Automatic movement of money into or out of the company's account, such as direct deposits or payments.Service Charges
Fees imposed by the bank for account maintenance or transactions, reducing the company's book balance.Interest Revenue
Earnings credited by the bank to the company's account for holding funds, increasing the book balance.NSF Checks
Customer checks deposited by the company that are returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in the payer's account.Adjusted Balance
Final reconciled cash amount that matches both the bank statement and company records after all adjustments.Internal Control
Procedures and policies, such as reconciliations, designed to safeguard assets and ensure accurate financial records.Time Lag
Delay between recording transactions in company books and their appearance on the bank statement.Cash
Most liquid asset, easily accessible and susceptible to theft, requiring strong controls like reconciliations.