Bank Reconciliation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the primary purpose of a bank reconciliation? The primary purpose of a bank reconciliation is to compare the company's records with the bank statement and adjust for timing differences and errors to ensure both records show the same cash balance.

Why are bank reconciliations considered an important internal control over cash? Bank reconciliations help detect errors, prevent fraud, and ensure the accuracy of cash records by regularly comparing company records with bank statements.

What are deposits in transit in the context of bank reconciliation? Deposits in transit are cash receipts recorded by the company but not yet processed or cleared by the bank.

How are deposits in transit treated on a bank reconciliation? Deposits in transit are added to the bank balance during the reconciliation process.

What are outstanding checks in a bank reconciliation? Outstanding checks are checks written and recorded by the company but not yet cleared or processed by the bank.

How are outstanding checks handled in a bank reconciliation? Outstanding checks are subtracted from the bank balance during the reconciliation.