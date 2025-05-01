Bank Reconciliation quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How does a company record interest revenue discovered during reconciliation? The company records a journal entry to increase cash and recognize the interest income.

How does a company record an NSF check discovered during reconciliation? The company records a journal entry to decrease cash and reverse the previously recorded receipt.

What is the effect of an EFT payment on the book balance? An EFT payment decreases the book balance because it represents an automatic withdrawal.

What is the effect of an EFT receipt on the book balance? An EFT receipt increases the book balance because it represents an automatic deposit.

Why is it important to adjust for outstanding checks during reconciliation? Adjusting for outstanding checks ensures the bank balance reflects checks written but not yet cleared.

Why is it important to adjust for deposits in transit during reconciliation? Adjusting for deposits in transit ensures the bank balance reflects deposits made but not yet processed by the bank.