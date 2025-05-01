Bank Reconciliation quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

How can bank reconciliations help detect fraud? Bank reconciliations can reveal unauthorized transactions or discrepancies that may indicate fraud.

What is the impact of not recording a bank collection in the company's books? The company's cash balance will be understated until the collection is recorded.

What is the impact of not recording a service charge in the company's books? The company's cash balance will be overstated until the charge is recorded.

What is the impact of not recording an NSF check in the company's books? The company's cash balance will be overstated until the NSF check is recorded.

What is the impact of not recording interest revenue in the company's books? The company's cash balance will be understated until the interest is recorded.

What is the impact of not recording an EFT payment in the company's books? The company's cash balance will be overstated until the payment is recorded.