Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the relative sales value method, and how is it used to allocate costs in a lump sum (basket) purchase of assets such as land and building?

The relative sales value method allocates the total cost of a lump sum purchase among multiple assets based on their individual fair market values. The process involves three steps: (1) determine the total fair market value of all assets purchased, (2) calculate each asset's percentage of the total fair market value, and (3) multiply these percentages by the total amount paid to assign a cost to each asset. This ensures accurate cost allocation, especially important when assets like land (not depreciated) and buildings (depreciated) are involved.