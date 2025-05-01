Characteristics of a Corporation quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What is the main purpose of issuing dividends to stockholders? To distribute a portion of the corporation's profits to its owners.

What happens to a corporation if all its original owners sell their shares? The corporation continues to exist, as ownership can change without affecting the entity.

Why is the separation of ownership and management considered a double-edged sword? It allows for professional management but reduces owners' direct control over operations.

What is required for a corporation to legally exist? Filing articles of incorporation and other required documents with the state and adopting bylaws.

How do stockholders receive their proportionate share of dividends? Dividends are paid based on the number of shares each stockholder owns relative to total shares outstanding.

What is the effect of not exercising the preemptive right when new shares are issued? The stockholder's ownership percentage in the corporation decreases.