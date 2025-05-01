Closing Entries quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the relationship between net income and retained earnings after closing entries? Net income increases retained earnings, while a net loss decreases retained earnings after closing entries.

What is the effect of closing entries on the dividends account? The dividends account is reset to zero after closing entries.

What is the effect of closing entries on the revenue and expense accounts? Revenue and expense accounts are reset to zero after closing entries.

Why are closing entries made after financial statements are prepared? Closing entries are made after financial statements to ensure that only current period activity is reported and to prepare accounts for the next period.

What is the purpose of the adjusted trial balance in the closing process? The adjusted trial balance provides the updated balances of all accounts, which are used to prepare closing entries.

How does the closing process ensure accurate financial reporting? The closing process ensures that only current period revenues, expenses, and dividends are reported, preventing carryover of prior period amounts.