Common-sized Statements quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a common size statement in financial accounting? A common size statement is a financial report that presents all line items as percentages of a base amount, rather than as dollar amounts, to facilitate comparison across companies of different sizes.

What is the base item used for calculating common size percentages on an income statement? The base item for an income statement is net sales (or sales revenue).

What is the base item used for calculating common size percentages on a balance sheet? The base item for a balance sheet is either total assets or total liabilities and equity, which are equal.

How do you calculate a common size percentage for a line item? Divide the line item amount by the base amount and multiply by 100 to get the percentage.

Why are common size statements useful for comparing companies? They allow for easier comparison across companies of different sizes by expressing financial data as percentages, making structural and performance differences more apparent.

If cost of goods sold is $60,000 and net sales are $150,000, what is the common size percentage for cost of goods sold? The common size percentage is 40% ($60,000 ÷ $150,000 × 100).