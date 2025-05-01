Common-sized Statements quiz #1 Flashcards
Common-sized Statements quiz #1
What is a common size statement in financial accounting?
A common size statement is a financial report that presents all line items as percentages of a base amount, rather than as dollar amounts, to facilitate comparison across companies of different sizes.What is the base item used for calculating common size percentages on an income statement?
The base item for an income statement is net sales (or sales revenue).What is the base item used for calculating common size percentages on a balance sheet?
The base item for a balance sheet is either total assets or total liabilities and equity, which are equal.How do you calculate a common size percentage for a line item?
Divide the line item amount by the base amount and multiply by 100 to get the percentage.Why are common size statements useful for comparing companies?
They allow for easier comparison across companies of different sizes by expressing financial data as percentages, making structural and performance differences more apparent.If cost of goods sold is $60,000 and net sales are $150,000, what is the common size percentage for cost of goods sold?
The common size percentage is 40% ($60,000 ÷ $150,000 × 100).What does it mean if a company’s net income is 23.3% of its net sales?
It means that for every dollar of sales, the company earns $0.233 as net income, indicating its profitability relative to sales.What is the main difference between a traditional financial statement and a common size statement?
A traditional financial statement reports amounts in dollars, while a common size statement reports all items as percentages of a base amount.What is vertical analysis in the context of financial statements?
Vertical analysis is the process of expressing each line item in a financial statement as a percentage of a base amount, which is the same method used to create common size statements.What is the main benefit of using common size statements in financial analysis?
Common size statements allow for easier comparison across companies of different sizes by expressing financial data as percentages rather than dollar amounts.