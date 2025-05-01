Estimated Liabilities: Warranties quiz #1 Flashcards

A company should estimate the expected warranty costs at the time of sale and record a warranty expense in the same period as the related revenue. This creates an estimated warranty liability on the balance sheet. When actual warranty claims are made in future periods, the liability is reduced without recording a new expense, ensuring expenses are matched with revenues.

How should a company account for estimated warranty liabilities to comply with the matching principle in financial accounting? A company should estimate the expected warranty costs at the time of sale and record a warranty expense in the same period as the related revenue. This creates an estimated warranty liability on the balance sheet. When actual warranty claims are made in future periods, the liability is reduced without recording a new expense, ensuring expenses are matched with revenues.

If a company sells $2,000,000 worth of products with an estimated warranty cost of 4%, and customers later make warranty claims costing $6,000, how are these transactions recorded? At the time of sale, the company records a warranty expense of $80,000 (4% of $2,000,000) and credits an estimated warranty liability for the same amount. When customers make warranty claims costing $6,000, the company debits the estimated warranty liability and credits cash (or accounts payable) for $6,000, reducing the liability without recording a new expense.

What is the main reason companies offer warranties with their products? Companies offer warranties to guarantee product quality and increase customer confidence, which can help boost sales.

How are warranties classified on the balance sheet and why? Warranties are classified as estimated or contingent liabilities because their cost depends on future events, such as product breakdowns.

According to the matching principle, when should warranty expenses be recorded? Warranty expenses should be estimated and recorded in the same period as the related revenue, at the time of sale.

What journal entry is made at the time of sale for estimated warranty costs? At the time of sale, a company debits warranty expense and credits estimated warranty liability for the estimated cost.