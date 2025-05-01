Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 36 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main methods of calculating depreciation? The three main methods are straight line, double declining balance, and units of production.

What are the key variables needed to calculate depreciation? The key variables are cost, useful life, and residual value.

Is depreciation considered a cash or non-cash expense? Depreciation is a non-cash expense.

What does net book value represent in depreciation accounting? Net book value is the asset's cost minus accumulated depreciation; it does not necessarily equal market value.

Do different depreciation methods result in the same total depreciation over an asset's life? Yes, total depreciation over the asset's life is the same regardless of the method used.

How does the straight line method allocate depreciation expense? The straight line method allocates an equal amount of depreciation expense each year.