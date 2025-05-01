Dividends and Dividend Preferences quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

If a company has 100,000 shares of common stock and $180,000 is allocated to common dividends, how much does each common share receive? Each common share receives $1.80 ($180,000 ÷ 100,000).

What is the main reason companies separate the declaration, record, and payment dates for dividends? Separating the dates allows the company to identify eligible shareholders and manage the timing of liability recognition and payment.

What is the impact on the accounting equation when a dividend is declared? Equity decreases and liabilities increase, keeping the accounting equation balanced.

What is the impact on the accounting equation when a dividend is paid? Assets (cash) decrease and liabilities (dividends payable) decrease, keeping the accounting equation balanced.

Why do companies need to be certain they can pay dividends before declaring them? Declaring dividends creates a legal liability, so companies must ensure they have sufficient resources to pay them.

What is the role of the board of directors in the dividend process? The board of directors is responsible for declaring dividends and setting the declaration, record, and payment dates.