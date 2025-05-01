Five Components of Internal Controls quiz #2 Flashcards
Five Components of Internal Controls quiz #2
What is the role of employee training in internal controls?
Training ensures employees understand internal control procedures and their responsibilities in maintaining them.How can an organization detect if its internal controls are not working?
Through regular monitoring, audits, and reviewing discrepancies or unusual transactions.What is the relationship between internal controls and organizational efficiency?
Effective internal controls streamline processes, reduce errors, and support efficient operations.Why is it important to match physical inventory counts with accounting records?
Matching counts helps detect discrepancies, which could indicate theft, loss, or errors.How does the CRIME mnemonic help students remember the components of internal controls?
CRIME stands for Control Activities, Risk Assessment, Information and Communication, Monitoring, and Control Environment, making it easier to recall all five components.What could be a consequence of not having proper documentation procedures?
Lack of documentation can lead to untraceable transactions, errors, and increased risk of fraud.How do internal controls contribute to the overall success of an organization?
They protect assets, ensure accurate reporting, support compliance, and foster a culture of integrity, all of which contribute to organizational success.What is the purpose of the 'tone at the top' in the control environment component of internal controls?
The 'tone at the top' refers to management setting an ethical example for the organization, which encourages honest behavior throughout the company.Why is separation of duties considered an important control activity in internal controls?
Separation of duties ensures that no single person is responsible for both record-keeping and physical custody of assets, reducing the risk of fraud.What does the CRIME mnemonic stand for in the context of internal controls?
CRIME stands for Control Activities, Risk Assessment, Information and Communication, Monitoring, and Control Environment, which are the five components of internal controls.