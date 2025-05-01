Five Components of Internal Controls quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of employee training in internal controls? Training ensures employees understand internal control procedures and their responsibilities in maintaining them.

How can an organization detect if its internal controls are not working? Through regular monitoring, audits, and reviewing discrepancies or unusual transactions.

What is the relationship between internal controls and organizational efficiency? Effective internal controls streamline processes, reduce errors, and support efficient operations.

Why is it important to match physical inventory counts with accounting records? Matching counts helps detect discrepancies, which could indicate theft, loss, or errors.

How does the CRIME mnemonic help students remember the components of internal controls? CRIME stands for Control Activities, Risk Assessment, Information and Communication, Monitoring, and Control Environment, making it easier to recall all five components.

What could be a consequence of not having proper documentation procedures? Lack of documentation can lead to untraceable transactions, errors, and increased risk of fraud.