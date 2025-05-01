Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the significance of ethical training programs? Ethical training programs reinforce company values and reduce rationalization for fraud.

How can companies detect inventory theft? Companies can detect inventory theft through regular inventory counts and reconciliations.

What is the role of management review in fraud prevention? Management review helps ensure that controls are followed and can identify unusual transactions.

How can companies prevent collusion among employees? Segregating duties and monitoring transactions can help prevent collusion.

What is the impact of fraud on financial statements? Fraud can lead to misstated financial statements, affecting decision-making and investor confidence.

How can companies use data analytics to detect fraud? Data analytics can identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activity.