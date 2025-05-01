Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #3 Flashcards

Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the significance of ethical training programs?
    Ethical training programs reinforce company values and reduce rationalization for fraud.
  • How can companies detect inventory theft?
    Companies can detect inventory theft through regular inventory counts and reconciliations.
  • What is the role of management review in fraud prevention?
    Management review helps ensure that controls are followed and can identify unusual transactions.
  • How can companies prevent collusion among employees?
    Segregating duties and monitoring transactions can help prevent collusion.
  • What is the impact of fraud on financial statements?
    Fraud can lead to misstated financial statements, affecting decision-making and investor confidence.
  • How can companies use data analytics to detect fraud?
    Data analytics can identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activity.
  • What is the importance of a code of conduct in fraud prevention?
    A code of conduct sets ethical standards and expectations for employee behavior.
  • How can companies respond to suspected fraud?
    Companies should investigate, take disciplinary action, and review controls to prevent recurrence.
  • What is the benefit of independent reviews of financial records?
    Independent reviews provide an objective assessment and can detect errors or fraud missed by internal staff.
  • How does employee loyalty affect fraud risk?
    High employee loyalty can reduce rationalization and the likelihood of fraud.
  • What is the role of documentation in fraud prevention?
    Proper documentation provides evidence of transactions and helps detect unauthorized activities.
  • How can companies use access controls to prevent fraud?
    Access controls limit who can view or modify sensitive information, reducing the risk of unauthorized actions.
  • What is the effect of unclear policies on fraud risk?
    Unclear policies can create confusion and increase opportunities for fraud.
  • How can companies foster a culture of accountability?
    By holding employees responsible for their actions and enforcing consequences for misconduct.
  • What is the significance of timely financial reporting?
    Timely reporting helps detect discrepancies and potential fraud sooner.
  • How can companies use physical controls to prevent fraud?
    Physical controls, such as locks and security cameras, help protect assets from theft.
  • What is the impact of fraud on stakeholders?
    Fraud can harm stakeholders by reducing company value and trust.
  • How can companies ensure that employees understand internal controls?
    Through regular training and clear communication of policies and procedures.
  • What is the benefit of having a fraud response plan?
    A fraud response plan ensures a quick and effective reaction to suspected fraud.
  • How can companies use reconciliations to detect fraud?
    Reconciliations compare records to identify discrepancies that may indicate fraud.
  • What is the role of management in setting ethical standards?
    Management sets the tone for ethical behavior and enforces standards throughout the organization.
  • How can companies reduce the risk of employee theft?
    By implementing strong internal controls and monitoring employee activities.
  • What is the importance of regular policy reviews?
    Regular reviews ensure that policies remain effective and address new fraud risks.
  • How can companies use employee feedback to improve fraud prevention?
    Employee feedback can identify weaknesses in controls and suggest improvements.
  • What is the effect of management support on fraud prevention efforts?
    Strong management support reinforces the importance of controls and ethical behavior.
  • How can companies address the risk of collusion in fraud?
    By segregating duties and monitoring for unusual patterns that may indicate collusion.
  • What is the benefit of having clear reporting lines?
    Clear reporting lines help ensure accountability and proper oversight.
  • How can companies use surprise cash counts to prevent fraud?
    Surprise cash counts deter theft by increasing the risk of detection.
  • What is the impact of fraud on company profitability?
    Fraud reduces profitability by causing financial losses and increasing costs.
  • How can companies use employee rotation to detect fraud?
    Rotating employees can uncover fraudulent schemes that rely on one person controlling a process.
  • What is the significance of ethical leadership in fraud prevention?
    Ethical leadership sets a positive example and encourages employees to act with integrity.
  • How can companies use external audits to prevent fraud?
    External audits provide independent verification of financial records and controls.
  • What is the role of transparency in reducing fraud risk?
    Transparency increases accountability and makes it harder to conceal fraudulent activities.
  • How can companies use fraud hotlines to detect fraud?
    Fraud hotlines allow employees to report suspicious activities anonymously.
  • What is the benefit of having a zero-tolerance policy for fraud?
    A zero-tolerance policy deters fraud by making consequences clear and consistent.
  • How can companies use periodic reviews to strengthen internal controls?
    Periodic reviews identify weaknesses and ensure controls are functioning as intended.
  • What is the impact of fraud on investor confidence?
    Fraud undermines investor confidence and can lead to decreased investment.
  • How can companies use job rotation to prevent long-term fraud schemes?
    Job rotation disrupts schemes that require one person to control a process over time.
  • What is the importance of documenting all financial transactions?
    Documentation provides a record for review and helps detect unauthorized activities.
  • How can companies use employee surveys to assess fraud risk?
    Surveys can reveal attitudes and pressures that may increase fraud risk.