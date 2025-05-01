Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of continuous improvement in fraud prevention? Continuous improvement ensures that controls evolve to address new fraud risks.

How can companies use benchmarking to improve fraud controls? Benchmarking compares controls to industry standards and identifies areas for improvement.

What is the benefit of having a dedicated fraud prevention team? A dedicated team focuses on identifying and addressing fraud risks proactively.

How can companies use scenario analysis to prepare for fraud risks? Scenario analysis helps companies anticipate and plan for potential fraud schemes.

What is the impact of fraud on employee morale? Fraud can lower morale by creating distrust and a negative work environment.

How can companies use risk assessments to prioritize fraud prevention efforts? Risk assessments identify the most significant fraud risks and guide resource allocation.