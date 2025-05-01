Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #4 Flashcards

Fraud and the Fraud Triangle quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/27
  • What is the role of continuous improvement in fraud prevention?
    Continuous improvement ensures that controls evolve to address new fraud risks.
  • How can companies use benchmarking to improve fraud controls?
    Benchmarking compares controls to industry standards and identifies areas for improvement.
  • What is the benefit of having a dedicated fraud prevention team?
    A dedicated team focuses on identifying and addressing fraud risks proactively.
  • How can companies use scenario analysis to prepare for fraud risks?
    Scenario analysis helps companies anticipate and plan for potential fraud schemes.
  • What is the impact of fraud on employee morale?
    Fraud can lower morale by creating distrust and a negative work environment.
  • How can companies use risk assessments to prioritize fraud prevention efforts?
    Risk assessments identify the most significant fraud risks and guide resource allocation.
  • What is the significance of management's commitment to internal controls?
    Management's commitment ensures that controls are implemented and followed throughout the organization.
  • How can companies use training to reinforce ethical behavior?
    Training educates employees on ethical standards and the importance of following controls.
  • What is the benefit of having clear consequences for fraud?
    Clear consequences deter employees from committing fraud by outlining the risks.
  • How can companies use performance evaluations to reduce fraud risk?
    Performance evaluations can identify behavioral red flags and reinforce ethical expectations.
  • What is the role of communication in fraud prevention?
    Open communication encourages reporting of concerns and reinforces the importance of controls.
  • How can companies use technology to monitor for fraud?
    Technology can automate monitoring and quickly identify suspicious transactions.
  • What is the impact of fraud on customer relationships?
    Fraud can damage customer trust and lead to loss of business.
  • How can companies use regular policy updates to address new fraud risks?
    Regular updates ensure that policies remain relevant and effective against emerging threats.
  • What is the benefit of having a clear fraud reporting process?
    A clear process makes it easier for employees to report concerns and ensures timely action.
  • How can companies use cross-functional teams to strengthen fraud prevention?
    Cross-functional teams bring diverse perspectives and expertise to identify and address fraud risks.
  • What is the significance of employee engagement in fraud prevention?
    Engaged employees are more likely to follow controls and report suspicious activities.
  • How can companies use predictive analytics to identify fraud risks?
    Predictive analytics can forecast potential fraud based on patterns and trends.
  • What is the role of leadership in fostering a culture of integrity?
    Leadership sets expectations and models ethical behavior, influencing the entire organization.
  • How can companies use lessons learned from past fraud cases?
    Analyzing past cases helps identify weaknesses and improve controls to prevent recurrence.
  • What is the benefit of having a comprehensive fraud policy?
    A comprehensive policy outlines prevention, detection, and response strategies for fraud.
  • How can companies use employee recognition to promote ethical behavior?
    Recognizing ethical behavior reinforces positive actions and discourages fraud.
  • What is the impact of fraud on regulatory compliance?
    Fraud can lead to violations of laws and regulations, resulting in penalties.
  • How can companies use internal reporting systems to detect fraud?
    Internal reporting systems allow employees to report concerns confidentially, aiding early detection.
  • What is the significance of aligning incentives with ethical behavior?
    Aligning incentives encourages employees to act ethically and reduces motivation for fraud.
  • How can companies use external resources to strengthen fraud prevention?
    External resources, such as consultants or auditors, provide expertise and objective assessments.
  • What is the benefit of having a fraud risk assessment process?
    A fraud risk assessment identifies vulnerabilities and guides the development of effective controls.