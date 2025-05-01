Fundamental Accounting Equation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the fundamental accounting equation? The fundamental accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity.

How are assets classified in accounting? Assets are classified as current assets (convertible to cash within one year) and long-term assets (used for more than one year).

What are examples of current assets? Examples of current assets include cash, accounts receivable, and inventory.

What are examples of long-term assets? Examples of long-term assets include land, machinery, and buildings.

How are liabilities categorized? Liabilities are categorized as current liabilities (due within one year) and long-term liabilities (due after one year).

What are examples of current liabilities? Examples of current liabilities include accounts payable and short-term debt.