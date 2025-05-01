GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

What does GAAP stand for and which organization sets these standards? GAAP stands for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and it is set by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the USA.

What does IFRS stand for and which organization is responsible for its development? IFRS stands for International Financial Reporting Standards, and it is developed by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Why is there a push to converge GAAP and IFRS into a single set of global accounting standards? The push for convergence is due to globalization, the rise of multinational corporations, increased mergers and acquisitions, and the integration of global financial markets, all of which benefit from a single set of accounting standards.

What is a key similarity between GAAP and IFRS in terms of accounting techniques? Both GAAP and IFRS use similar basic accounting techniques, such as the journal entry system, and aim to meet the needs of investors and external users.

How does the approach of IFRS differ from that of GAAP? IFRS is more principles-based, offering more leeway in judgment, while GAAP is more rules-based with specific 'bright line' standards.

What is meant by 'bright line' standards in GAAP? 'Bright line' standards in GAAP refer to specific, clearly defined rules or thresholds that must be followed, leaving less room for interpretation.