Intangible Assets and Amortization quiz #1 Flashcards

What is an intangible asset, and how does it differ from a tangible asset? An intangible asset is a long-lived asset without physical form that provides special rights to a company, such as patents or trademarks, whereas a tangible asset has a physical presence, like machinery or buildings.

How are limited-life intangible assets accounted for over time? Limited-life intangible assets are amortized over their useful lives using the straight-line method, with the asset's value directly reduced each period; there is no accumulated amortization account.

What is the typical useful life of a patent, and how is its amortization period determined? A patent typically has a legal life of 20 years, but its amortization period is based on its expected useful life to the company, which may be shorter if competition or obsolescence occurs sooner.

How is the annual amortization expense for a limited-life intangible asset calculated? The annual amortization expense is calculated by dividing the asset's cost by its useful life, with the entire cost typically amortized since there is usually no salvage value.

What distinguishes indefinite-life intangible assets from limited-life intangible assets in terms of accounting treatment? Indefinite-life intangible assets are not amortized but are tested annually for impairment, while limited-life intangible assets are amortized over their useful lives.

What is goodwill, and when is it recognized as an intangible asset? Goodwill is the excess amount paid over the fair market value when acquiring another company, reflecting intangible qualities like brand reputation or customer loyalty, and is only recognized during company acquisitions.