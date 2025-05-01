Introduction to the Statement of Cash Flows definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to the Statement of Cash Flows definitions
  • Statement of Cash Flows
    Financial report summarizing cash inflows and outflows over a period, showing how cash balance changes from start to end.
  • Operating Activities
    Section focusing on cash flows from core business operations, involving current assets and current liabilities.
  • Investing Activities
    Section detailing cash flows from transactions involving long-term assets, such as equipment purchases or sales.
  • Financing Activities
    Section covering cash flows from interactions with investors and creditors, involving long-term liabilities and equity.
  • Current Assets
    Resources expected to be converted to cash or used within one year, such as accounts receivable and inventory.
  • Current Liabilities
    Obligations due within one year, including accounts payable and accrued expenses, impacting operating cash flows.
  • Long-term Assets
    Resources with useful lives extending beyond one year, such as equipment, often involved in investing activities.
  • Long-term Liabilities
    Debts or obligations not due within the next year, typically addressed in the financing section of the cash flow statement.
  • Stockholders' Equity
    Owners' residual interest in company assets after liabilities, affected by financing activities like issuing stock or paying dividends.
  • Net Income
    Total earnings calculated as revenues minus expenses, not always equal to cash generated during the period.
  • Dividends
    Distributions of earnings to shareholders, requiring available cash and reflected in financing activities.
  • Accrued Expenses
    Obligations for expenses incurred but not yet paid, classified as current liabilities in operating activities.
  • Accounts Receivable
    Amounts owed by customers for sales made on credit, considered a current asset in operating activities.
  • Accounts Payable
    Amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services received, classified as a current liability in operating activities.
  • Predictive Value
    Ability of financial information to help forecast future cash flows and assess company performance.